Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

GLW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. 496,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,809. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.