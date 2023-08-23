Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 581,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.42%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

