Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $12.25

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

COTY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 764,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,643. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

