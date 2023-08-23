CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $198.33

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.33 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.91). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 153 ($1.95), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

CPPGroup Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.18. The stock has a market cap of £13.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7,750.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CPPGroup

In other CPPGroup news, insider Jeremy Miller bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £38,200 ($48,736.92). In related news, insider Simon Thompson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £47,750 ($60,921.15). Also, insider Jeremy Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £38,200 ($48,736.92). Company insiders own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers assistance and financial protection for cards and ATMs; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare services; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

