Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) Shares Up 0.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. 562,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 620,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.
