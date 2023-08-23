Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -135.27 and a beta of 1.99. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $633,155.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 280,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $633,155.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 280,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,390,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,766,792 shares of company stock valued at $46,276,320 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2,557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

