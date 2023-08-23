Critical Contrast: Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) and OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and OLO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $46.39 million 6.43 -$42.12 million N/A N/A OLO $185.40 million 5.64 -$45.97 million ($0.33) -19.39

Bridger Aerospace Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OLO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group N/A N/A -29.76% OLO -26.19% -4.19% -3.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridger Aerospace Group and OLO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OLO 0 3 4 0 2.57

OLO has a consensus price target of $10.42, suggesting a potential upside of 62.76%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than Bridger Aerospace Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of OLO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OLO beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 21 planes. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.