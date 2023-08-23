Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.08.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.