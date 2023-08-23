Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.65. 42,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 19,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares during the last quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

