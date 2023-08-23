Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.65. 42,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 19,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
