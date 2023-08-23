David B. Weinstock Sells 2,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $262.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,744,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

