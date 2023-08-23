Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $460.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $493.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $385.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.