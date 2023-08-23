Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,679 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

ODC stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $482.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $105.43 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.