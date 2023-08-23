Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ondas were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ondas by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ondas by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ondas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ondas by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ondas by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas Price Performance

ONDS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 95,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ONDS. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ondas from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on Ondas in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ondas

Ondas Profile

(Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.