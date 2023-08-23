Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $36.21 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878,368 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of BellRing Brands worth $36,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,177,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,102,000 after buying an additional 569,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,739,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 333,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,618. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.