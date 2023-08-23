Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $9.03 Million Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Chase worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 52,441 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

CCF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 38,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,080. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.06. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,828,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

