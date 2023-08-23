Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Cadence Bank worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. 213,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

