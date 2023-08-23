Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 294,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,378,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Stifel Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 90,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.