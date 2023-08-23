Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,843 Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of AstroNova worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstroNova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AstroNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

