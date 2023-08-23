Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,817 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.22% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $38,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 52,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. 92,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,538. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

