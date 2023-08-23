Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.61. 306,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,968. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $217.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

