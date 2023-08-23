Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,992 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.14% of Cimpress worth $24,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cimpress by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cimpress by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cimpress by 2,331.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

CMPR traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. 21,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $788.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,036,659.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,978.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

