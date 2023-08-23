Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,913 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 155,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,160. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

