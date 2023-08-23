Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,990 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after acquiring an additional 411,508 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,675. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.