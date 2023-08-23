Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,689 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,689 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $28,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $140,549,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $124,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $40,533,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,086,000 after buying an additional 174,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 167,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.8 %

RNR traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $180.12. The company had a trading volume of 56,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,717. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.45.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RenaissanceRe

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.