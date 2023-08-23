Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,275 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 92,275 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,746,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,651,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

