DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Trading Down 4%

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €4.16 ($4.52) and last traded at €4.19 ($4.55). Approximately 78,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.36 ($4.74).

DIC Asset Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.61.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).

