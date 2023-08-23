Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Down 2.8%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.16. 4,478,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,838,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

