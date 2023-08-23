Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Shares Up 0.2%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €42.80 ($46.52) and last traded at €42.80 ($46.52). 871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.70 ($46.41).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Industrial Services. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

