Donna A. Henderson Sells 10,802 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 1,260,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Archrock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.19%.

AROC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Archrock by 3.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 31.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

