DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $269,004.60 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $269,004.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 11th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $7,408,380.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $7,453,020.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $6,548,130.00.

DASH traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 1,802,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,607. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.62.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

