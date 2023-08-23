DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 9,384 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $712,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,205.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $268,590.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $242,095.00.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DASH stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. 1,802,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,607. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

