Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.57 and traded as high as C$5.73. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 2,405 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on DII.B shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dorel Industries from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dorel Industries from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

