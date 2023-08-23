DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 250,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. 8,279,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,514,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in DraftKings by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

