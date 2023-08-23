Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:DFLI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. 329,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Dragonfly Energy has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 794,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 179,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 398.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 145,317 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

