Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFLI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 382,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.83. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $28.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFLI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFLI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

