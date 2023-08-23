Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Releases Earnings Results

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFLI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 409,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,152. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

