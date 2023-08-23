DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,853 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy comprises about 0.9% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of DTE Energy worth $102,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $105.27. 1,170,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

