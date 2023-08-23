East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 62,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 54,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

