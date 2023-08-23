Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $5.42 on Wednesday, reaching $222.71. 756,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,801. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.