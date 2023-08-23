Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,519 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of Certara worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,607 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Certara by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $15,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. Bank of America cut their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 133,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,360. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

