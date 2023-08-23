Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,152 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after buying an additional 647,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after buying an additional 144,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,966,000 after purchasing an additional 916,664 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

