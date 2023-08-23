Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 305,000 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 1,160,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,244. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

