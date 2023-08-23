Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 15,705 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Salesforce by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,184,768 shares of company stock worth $252,451,023 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.8 %

CRM stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.40. 1,395,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

