Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 8,392 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Qiagen worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,512,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Qiagen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Qiagen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 577,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

