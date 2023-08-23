Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 900 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,892. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.76 and a 200 day moving average of $204.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.