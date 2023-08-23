Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 176.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,470,000 after acquiring an additional 988,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,443,000 after acquiring an additional 141,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 210.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 129,882 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,490. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.37 and its 200-day moving average is $290.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.82 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.07.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

