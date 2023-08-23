Efforce Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.92 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a market capitalization of $13.67 million and $2.92 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

