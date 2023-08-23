Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. 1,196,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,139. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $442,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $442,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

