Elequin Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,296 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,848,000 after buying an additional 324,130 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,674. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 963,903 shares of company stock worth $93,169,638. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

