Elequin Securities LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Elequin Securities LLC cut its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 642,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,611 shares in the last quarter.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 11,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

